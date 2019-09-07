Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in west Baltimore on Saturday night.
Police were called to the 1000 block of North Gilmore Street around 9:43 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
