BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in west Baltimore on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1000 block of North Gilmore Street around 9:43 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

