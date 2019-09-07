  • WJZ 13On Air

MILFORD MILL, Md. (WJZ) — A man in Milford Mill died from an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Baltimore County Police was dispatched to the unit block of Church Lane near Milford Mill Road in Pikesville around 4:22 a.m. for an unknown illness call.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore County Police Homicide Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit by calling 410-307-2020.

