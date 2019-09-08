BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Between shortly before midnight Sunday and 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, six people were shot- two fatally- around Baltimore.

The first one was reported at around 9:43 p.m. Saturday night, a 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the head.

At around 11:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 800 block of Milton Street where they found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He is listed in serious condition at an area hospital, police said. They added he was shot while in the 2900 block of Jefferson Street.

Police responded to East Baltimore in the 1700 block of Barclay Street at around 1:22 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot in the torso, neck and head in the 400 block of Gold Street early Sunday morning at around 6:56 a.m., police said.

He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead after his arrival.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Two hours later, a 21-year-old man was found shot in the back in the 1500 block of Filbert Street. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, officers were told about a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the arm, leg and groin.

Police then learned that both victims were standing in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue when an unidentified suspect began shooting.

Later Sunday afternoon, patrol officers in northern Baltimore responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

There they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they do not know where he was shot or any information on suspects, as the victim was being uncooperative with investigators.