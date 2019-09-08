BERLIN, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a small plane crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Worcester County.
Troopers responded after learning of a plane crash in a cornfield off of Tall Timber Road near Makin Lane in Berlin, Maryland.
They said the pilot, Robert Bunting, 62, of Berlin, told troopers that he had engine trouble and landed his plane in the field.
When troopers arrived, the plane, a 1976 Grumman Acft eng cor-Schweizer crop duster was fully engulfed in flames.
Bunting, who owns the aircraft, was checked by EMS personnel from the Berlin Fire Company on the scene and released.
The plane was not carrying any chemicals on board when it crashed, troopers said.
No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.
