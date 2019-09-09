Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Jimmy Smith, Jimmy Smith Injury, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After he left in the first quarter and didn’t return in the Ravens’ season opener, cornerback Jimmy Smith had an MRI test on Monday and has an MCL sprain, as first reported by NFL’s Ian Rapoport.

Coach Harbaugh said Sunday that Smith doesn’t have a “season-ending knee injury” but still had Smith get the MRI.

He added he is expected to return at some point in the season.

Comments