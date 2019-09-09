Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After he left in the first quarter and didn’t return in the Ravens’ season opener, cornerback Jimmy Smith had an MRI test on Monday and has an MCL sprain, as first reported by NFL’s Ian Rapoport.
#Ravens CB Jimmy Smith has an MCL sprain, source said. That’s good news, as he avoided major injury.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019
Coach Harbaugh said Sunday that Smith doesn’t have a “season-ending knee injury” but still had Smith get the MRI.
He added he is expected to return at some point in the season.
