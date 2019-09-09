PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved-collision late Saturday night in District Heights.
On September 7th, around 11:40 p.m., officers found a pedestrian suffering from critical injuries on the 5900 block of Silver Hill Road.
Officials said the victim was crossing the street mid-way until he was hit by a Mercedes heading southbound. The initial collision caused the man to fall to the ground.
He was then hit again by an SUV that was unable to avoid the collision.
Patrol officers found the man suffering from critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both the drivers of the SUV and the Mercedes were not injured and remained at the scene. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.
Anyone with information about the collision should call:
Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit – 301-731-4422
Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.