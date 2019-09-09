Filed Under:Baltimore, Fells Point, Fleet Street, Harbor East, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Traffic Signals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Numerous traffic signals were temporarily out in the Fells Point and Harbor East neighborhoods, Baltimore City DOT said Monday afternoon.

The signals are now back up and fully operational, DOT said.

Officials asked drivers to treat all signal outages as a four-way stop and use caution if you’re traveling in the area.

Fleet Street was among the signals affected.

This story is developing.

 

