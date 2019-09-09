Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Numerous traffic signals were temporarily out in the Fells Point and Harbor East neighborhoods, Baltimore City DOT said Monday afternoon.
The signals are now back up and fully operational, DOT said.
Traffic signals in the Fells Point & Harbor East are now operating, as BGE has restored power to this area.
— Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) September 9, 2019
Officials asked drivers to treat all signal outages as a four-way stop and use caution if you’re traveling in the area.
Fleet Street was among the signals affected.
This story is developing.
You must log in to post a comment.