BREAKING:Police Investigate Van That May Contain 1,000 Gallons Of Gasoline, Areas Evacuated
Filed Under:Bladensburg, Homicide, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Murder, Prince George's County Department of Corrections, Prince George's County Police, Talkers


PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police arrested 73-year-old Chun Oh for allegedly killing her neighbor.

On Sunday at around 7:15 a.m., officers reported to the 5900 block of Emerson Street for a welfare check when they found 82-year-old Hwa Pak dead on the scene in a garden behind the building.

Officials said Oh and the victim had a dispute when Oh hit the victim multiple times in the upper part of her body.

Police charged Oh with first and second-degree murder with no bond.

If anyone has information on this case, please call:

PGPD Homicide Unit – 301-772-4925

Crime Solvers -1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments