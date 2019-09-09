Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police arrested 73-year-old Chun Oh for allegedly killing her neighbor.
On Sunday at around 7:15 a.m., officers reported to the 5900 block of Emerson Street for a welfare check when they found 82-year-old Hwa Pak dead on the scene in a garden behind the building.
Officials said Oh and the victim had a dispute when Oh hit the victim multiple times in the upper part of her body.
Police charged Oh with first and second-degree murder with no bond.
Detectives arrest 73 yo Chun Oh for killing her neighbor in the Town of Bladensburg: https://t.co/NnMR28RhRi pic.twitter.com/sWdnfR8Ex7
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 9, 2019
If anyone has information on this case, please call:
PGPD Homicide Unit – 301-772-4925
Crime Solvers -1-866-411-TIPS (8477)
