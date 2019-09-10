BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed and three others were shot in separate shootings late Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Chinquapin Parkway for a report of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m. They said they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back and lower body. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Later that night, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Lafayette Avenue. Police said they arrived around 11:28 p.m.

A 44-year-old man had been shot in the head, according to officials. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Then, around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of West North Avenue for another report of a shooting. They said a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his knee was at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The last shooting of the night happened around 12:05 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said it happened in the 3000 block of East Monument Street.

They said a 21-year-old man had been shot in the face, hand and leg. He was taken to the hospital. His condition was unknown at the time this article was written.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department.