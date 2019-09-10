Comments
CALIFORNIA (WJZ) — The new iPhone is here- and it comes in six colors.
The new model, with a 6.1-inch Retina Display has a new camera detail on the back that comes in a square shape.
Apple announced its flagship phones for 2019 on Tuesday during its annual launch event.
Other features include faster Face ID unlocking, an hour more of battery life than iPhone XR, camera night mode and more.
The new model starts at $699.
Read more about the Apple launch event at CNET.com.
