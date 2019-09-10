Filed Under:2007 Acura TL, Armed Carjacking, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for two armed suspects who allegedly are involved in a carjacking early Sunday morning.

Two armed suspects carjacked a man of his 2007 Acura TL in the 1800 block of Mansion House Drive at around 7:10 a.m., police said.

Officials said security camera footage caught a black man wearing a ski mask, all black clothing and armed with a black handgun, and a black woman carjacked the victim of his white 2007 Acura TL.

The victim handed the keys over to the suspects and was not harmed.

The suspects then fled the scene and officials said the male suspect took off in the victim’s car, a white 2007 Acura TL, and the woman took off in a light-colored car.

White 2007 Acura TL (VA TempTag 70471K)
Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Anyone with information regarding this armed carjacking is advised to call:

Baltimore Police Department – (410) 396-2455

Metro Crime Stoppers – 1-866-7LOCKUP

Comments