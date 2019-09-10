BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus in Maryland this year.
The person infected lives in the National Capital Region in Maryland.
The number of human WNV cases in Maryland vary from year to year. In 2003, there were 73 cases. In 2012, there were 47 cases, in 2015, 46 cases, and in 2018, 45 cases.
MDH wants to remind Marylanders there are simple steps to reduce the risk of getting infected. Protective measures include:
- Avoiding areas of high mosquito activity.
- Wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts and hats when outdoors.
- Using an EPA-registered insect repellent according to package directions.
They also warn that four out of five infected with WNV will not have any symptoms, but people who do develop the illness will have a combination of fever, headache, body aches, skin rash vomiting or diarrhea.
Those symptoms will usually appear 2 to 14 days after getting bitten.
