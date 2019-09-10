BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former treasurer of a government employees’ union was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for embezzling more than $82,000 in union funds over three years.
Annette Elizabeth Jones, 45, of Port Deposit, pleaded guilty in May to bank fraud in connection with an embezzlement scheme.
The justice department said Jones was formerly the treasurer of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local Union 331, which represented around 760 employees from the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Perry Point.
In her plea agreement, Jones admitted to stealing nearly $81,000 in union dues from July 2012 to July 2015 as well as paying for more than $1,200 in personal expenses on a union credit card between January 2014 and July 2015.
She also took a number of steps to conceal the scheme from union leaders, the justice department said.
In addition to the prison term, Jones will also be required to serve three years of supervised release and pay the full $82,180.73 in restitution.
