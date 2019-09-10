ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — A woman pled guilty to making unauthorized purchases for herself with a swim club’s credit card in Anne Arundel County.
Kimberly R. Champagne, 48, of Gambrills, pleaded guilty to one count of a felony theft scheme.
She was sentenced to five years suspend all but 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay restitution of $11,880 to the Waugh Chapel Swim Club.
In March 2018, the Anne Arundel County Police Department was contacted after the club’s new treasurer uncovered evidence that Champagne, the club’s dive instructor, had been using the club’s credit card to make personal purchases.
The card was meant to only be used for purposes as the dive team representative or to otherwise serve the membership, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Police and the state’s attorney’s office investigated and found that between June 2016 and December 2017, Champagne bought more than 480 items from Amazon, including clothing, makeup, hair products, Christmas decorations, children’s toys and clothing, pet beds and food, computer tablets, jewelry, baby items, groceries, a vacuum, outdoor landscape lighting, small furniture and sports equipment.
Champagne was never given permission to use the credit card for her own use, officials said.
