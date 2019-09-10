  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby Birds Program, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Local TV, Newborn, Orioles, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You may see some familiar faces in the baby units at two Baltimore hospitals this week.

Baltimore Orioles players will be visiting new parents and their “baby birds” at the MedStar Harbor hospital Wednesday and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center Thursday.

The players will give out six-month onesies, bibs, beanies and instructions for families to become members of the team’s Baby Birds Program.

Comments