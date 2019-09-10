Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You may see some familiar faces in the baby units at two Baltimore hospitals this week.
Baltimore Orioles players will be visiting new parents and their “baby birds” at the MedStar Harbor hospital Wednesday and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center Thursday.
The players will give out six-month onesies, bibs, beanies and instructions for families to become members of the team’s Baby Birds Program.
