BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say a threat made against Milford Mill Academy is not credible.
Parents and families of students at the academy were notified of the threat Tuesday afternoon, and it was investigated by police.
“We want to remind our families that it is important for all of us – student and parents alike – to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students.” The school said in its letter.
