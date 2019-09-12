Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — FEMA is giving Baltimore’s fire department nearly $300,000 in funding for new equipment and a paramedicine program.
The city’s congressional delegation said Thursday the $298,345 will help support the department’s Mobile Integrated Health/Community Paramedicine program with the University of Maryland Medical Center as well as help it buy new equipment.
The funds come from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefirefighters Grant program.
Maryland will get more than $2 million from the program, congressional leaders said.
MEMS foots the bill anyway. Looks like command staff gets all new vehicles. The money will go any place but to the field personnel
You must log in to post a comment.