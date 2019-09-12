LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are looking for a 20-year-old man who allegedly tried to run over an officer before leading law enforcement on a chase through three counties Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Henry Stawinski III said officers of a special operations team were trying to find a man who they believed was dealing drugs in the Laurel area just after 3 p.m. Thursday. The man has eluded police before, he said.

A uniformed officer in a marked police vehicle went up to the man, who then drove toward the officer, Stawinski said. The officer fired several rounds at the suspect, who fled in a vehicle.

As the suspect fled, other officers arrived on the scene. The suspect and a police officer crashed into each other, prompting police to fire more shots, Stawinski said.

The suspect got away and led law enforcement on a chase into Anne Arundel and Howard Counties before police lost sight of him and called it off.

Stawinski said the suspect is still on the loose, and while a small amount of blood was found in his vehicle, it does not appear to be from a gunshot wound.

Police have reportedly checked local hospitals to see if anyone matching his description shows up for treatment.

In total, three officers fired shots in the chase, Stawinski said. One bullet went through the door of a nearby home and hit the ground without injuring anyone.

Anyone with information about the case should call police.