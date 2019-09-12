Filed Under:arizona cardinals, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Jimmy Smith, Local TV, NFL, Talkers


OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Two key players returned to the practice field for the Ravens on Thursday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who sat out with a sore back on Wednesday, returned, along with fellow Cornerback Brandon Carr who was also out on Wednesday for reasons unrelated to injury.

Jimmy Smith is going to miss several weeks with a knee sprain.

He won’t play Sunday when Arizona comes to Baltimore for the home opener.

