BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Maryland congressmen are demanding ICE cease tactics used to arrest immigrants that they call “predatory bait and switch practices,” while immigrants attempt to lawfully marry U.S. citizens.
Rep. Cummings, Ruppersberger and Sarbanes were the authors.
They sent a letter to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Matthew T. Albence, saying specifically that tactics used to arrest immigrants who are trying to do interviews related to marrying a U.S. citizen at the Baltimore U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office.
“We request that ICE immediately cease this predatory bait and switch practice that prevents immigrants from accessing the legal immigration process and cruelly separates families,” wrote the Members. “It is concerning that ICE and USCIS appear to be coordinating to arrest immigrants attending marriage interviews at USCIS offices. Please provide any policies, memorandums, agreements, or guidance between ICE and USCIS related to this practice.”
They said during interviews in which the USCIS verifies the legitimacy of the marriages, ICE detained immigrants at the Baltimore USCIS office.
The three congressmen claim that the two agencies appear to be coordinating to arrest immigrants attending these interviews.
