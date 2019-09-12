  • WJZ 13On Air

SOMERS POINT, N.J. (WJZ) — A team of four Maryland crabbers took home the top prize at the country’s largest annual crabbing tournament.

Charles Bruff, Nathan Rice, Paul Kenzejewski and Donna Weber-Mitzel, all of Rising Sun, Maryland, caught the largest winning crab, which was 6 7/8 inches from point-to-point.

The group is the first Maryland team to land the biggest catch at the Assault on Patcong Creek tournament since it began in 2010, beating out more than 330 other crabbers.

The tournament is held at the end of June each year.

 

 

