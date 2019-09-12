Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A record-breaking high of 97 at BWI this afternoon, bested the previous record of 96 set way back in 1931!
A cold front has crossed the area and by tomorrow you’ll need a light jacket once again! Cloudy skies and some light drizzle are also possible tomorrow.
On Saturday. some warmer air will return. and a cold front may bring a late-day shower. followed by a drier and sunny to partly sunny and warm Sunday! Highs near 86 then!
Have a great weekend, and we will be watching the tropics, as another tropical disturbance is likely to become a tropical storm in the southern Bahamas by the weekend! Bob Turk
You must log in to post a comment.