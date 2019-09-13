Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police needs your help in locating an escaped prisoner.
33-year-old Christopher Clanton Sr. was arrested on Sept. 12, 2019, in the northeast district for violating a protective order.
Before being transported to Central Booking, he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for a pre-existing medical condition.
Clanton escaped from the hospital Friday. He is 6’0″ and weighs 165 lbs. He is also known to frequent the Harford Road corridor.
Anyone who has seen or knows of Clanton’s whereabouts is asked to call police.
