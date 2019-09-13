



Former Ravens and Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Torrey Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

The Colonial Beach, Virginia native, Smith played college football at the University of Maryland before he was drafted by the Ravens in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Smith, 30, played eight seasons in the NFL. He played in Baltimore, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Carolina.

Former Ravens, Terps Wide Receiver Torrey Smith Announces His Retirement

As Smith looks forward to retirement, here is a look back at some of his greatest moments in a Ravens’ uniform!

No. 5 – 2014 Smith’s 53-Yard Catch against the Cleveland Browns

Trailing the Browns 10-6 in the fourth quarter of Week 17, quarterback Joe Flacco dropped back and launched a 53-yard bomb to Smith across the middle of the field. With a defender in his face, Smith was able to secure the pass as he fell to the ground in Cleveland territory. The Ravens went onto end their season with a 20-10 victory over the Browns. The team went 10-6 that year.

No. 4 – 2014 Smith’s 39-Yard Touchdown Catch against the Atlanta Falcons

Leading the Falcons 22-7 in the fourth quarter, Flacco hit Smith down the sideline in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. The Ravens went onto win the game in dominating fashion, defeating Atlanta 29-7.

No. 3 – 2013 AFC Divisional Round vs. the Denver Broncos

Of course, everyone remembers the Mile-High Miracle. Flacco threw a bomb to wide receiver Jacoby Jones, who went up, caught the pass, and ran in for a touchdown to force overtime, a game that the Ravens went onto win during their run to becoming Super Bowl Champions.

However, Smith had himself quite a game, too. He scored two touchdowns and racked up 98 yards on just three receptions in the Ravens’ 38-35 victory over the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos.

No. 2 – 2011 Smith’s Game-Winning Touchdown vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Prime-Time, Sunday Night Football, in Pittsburgh. Trailing the Steelers 20-16 with just 14 seconds left in the game, Flacco dropped back and hit Smith in the corner of the end zone for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. The Ravens went onto defeated the Steelers 23-20 to move to 6-2 on the year. Baltimore would win the AFC North Division Title that year.

No. 1 – The Entire 2013 Season, Smith’s Best Year and First Super Bowl Championship

2013 was a year to remember for Smith. He had, statistically, his best year and won his first Super Bowl Title. That year, Smith eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards, hauled in 65 receptions and scored four touchdowns. In the Super Bowl, Smith had two catches for 35 yards.