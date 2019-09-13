Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vice President Mike Pence spent the day in Baltimore speaking to Republican House Members.
Vice President Pence was in Harbor East.
In his speech, Pence thanked Republicans in Congress for supporting the Trump Administration and the President’s agenda.
He also called Democratic Presidential candidates “radical, socialists,” who want to take guns away from law-abiding citizens.
Vice President Pence’s visit comes one day after President Trump was in town.
