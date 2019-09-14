BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Symphony Musicians have been in contract negotiations for nearly a year.
The musicians put aside their labor troubles Saturday to celebrate Baltimore with a free concert at new Shiloh Baptist Church.
A free season preview concert scheduled for Saturday at the Meyerhoff was postponed by BSO Management after negotiations broke down last week.
BSO Musicians Continue Strike, Season Opening Concerts Postponed
Brian Prechtl, of the Baltimore Symphony Musicians Players’ Committee, said he’s hopeful the two sides can come to an agreement.
“They broke down but that’s often part of a negotiation,” said Prechtl. “I’m very hopeful that we’re going to be back to the table soon. I’m very hopeful we’re going to have this orchestra back on the stage soon.”
The new Shiloh Baptist Church concert was organized by the musicians themselves and took place as planned. The BSO was not involved in that event.
The musicians have been picketing outside the Meyerhoff for weeks. The BSO characterized the dispute as a strike, but the musicians said it is a continuation of a summer-long lockout. They are now entering their 14th week.
As of Saturday, no further talks had been scheduled.
