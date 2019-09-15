Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a stabbing in Baltimore County early Saturday night.
Police responded to the 8800 block of Waltham Woods Road around 6 p.m. for a stabbing that occurred in front of the location.
When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition remains unknown at this time.
The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival, but officers later located and arrested him.
Police are urging anyone with additional information to contact them immediately.
You must log in to post a comment.