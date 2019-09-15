Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a stabbing left one man dead early Sunday morning in southeast Baltimore.
Police were called to a home along the 100 block of Rochester Place around 2:30 a.m.
When responding officers arrived they found a Hispanic male who was suffering from stab wounds.
The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives investigating learned the victim had been in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance. That altercation escalated and became violent.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
