BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Terrell Suggs returned to Baltimore for the first time since departing as a free agent in the offseason.
Suggs, who played 16 seasons for the Ravens, was kept quiet in his homecoming.
The seven-time Pro Bowler was limited to just three tackles in the game. Only one of those tackles was a solo tackle.
In his first game with the Cardinals, Suggs made his presence known. He had five tackles and one stuff in the team’s tie with the Detroit Lions.
Suggs was also “left hanging” during an early timeout break when he offered his hand to Ravens’ right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
T-Sizzle and the Cardinals look to bounce back from their loss to the Ravens in next week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
