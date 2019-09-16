



) — Five finalists will compete for a $25,000 prize in the new pitch competition for technologically-based businesses in the region.

The organizers of the event said in order to be eligible for the pitch competition, companies must generate revenue through paying customers, provide a live product and demonstration to clients, and have to be based within 50 miles of Baltimore.

Start-up companies can apply online until September 30.

Baltimore Homecoming is a nonprofit that brings together accomplished Baltimore natives from around the world to connect with each other- and they’re looking to spread their knowledge.

“With Baltimore’s growing start-up community in mind, we designed the Crab Tank pitch competition to support local businesses and entrepreneurship. This rare opportunity to present in front of esteemed Baltimore alumni and be considered for a $25,000 prize would not be possible without M&T Bank’s support,” said Dan Schochor, Baltimore Homecoming executive director.

Officials said the top five companies will be selected on October 4.

The event will run from October 16 through October 18. The winner will be selected at the event closing on October 18, and will receive $25,000.

“We are committed to helping small businesses in our community grow and thrive,” said Augie Chiasera, Greater Baltimore Regional President, M&T Bank. “The Crab Tank competition is a great way to accelerate innovation and advancement among entrepreneurs in Greater Baltimore.”

⚠️Mark your calendars for Baltimore Homecoming 2019 on October 16-18 🗓 Stay tuned for more exciting announcements! #bmorehome pic.twitter.com/G2lYPzQH7y — Baltimore Homecoming (@BMoreHomecoming) November 26, 2018

This competition will be closed to the general public.

The celebrity judges will include:

George P. Stamas, Partner at global law firm Gibson Dunn

Ashton Newhall, Managing General Partner at Greenspring Associates, a venture capital investment platform

Shanna Tellerman, CEO at Modsy, an online interior design company

Melanie Whelan, CEO at SoulCycle, an indoor cycling and fitness lifestyle company

Rodney Williams, Founder and CCO at Lisnr Technology, an ultrasonic data company

Start-up companies can apply online here.

For more information, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan