DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after multiple people were injured in an assault Monday night.
The incident happened in the 7600 block of Berkshire Road in Dundalk.
Multiple people were injured and taken to a hospital.
#BCoPD on scene in 7600 block of Berkshire Road for an assault call. Several victims transported to area hospital with injuries. DT 9:00 p.m. More information when available. ^RR
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 17, 2019
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
