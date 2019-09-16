BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police now believe the deaths of a missing woman and a man’s body found in Baltimore may be connected.
They said they found a woman’s body, who they believe is 50-year-old Charla Melvin, wrapped in blankets and plastic in the 2300 block of Hollins Street, on Sunday after she had been reported missing on September 9.
Police suspect that Melvin was the victim of foul play after her cousin, Thomas Davis, Jr.’s body was found on September 10 in Eastwood Park. They determined he had committed suicide.
“We continue to look at what the MO was leading up to the homicide,” Baltimore County Police Corporal Sean Vinson said. “But at this point, we do have evidence that there was some type of conflict between the cousin and Ms. Melvin.”
Melvin’s family had said while police were still searching for her that it was unlikely for her to be missing or out of contact from them.
Her car, a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe is still missing, police said, and had last been spotted in west Baltimore.
Police ask that people look out for the car with Maryland tags 3CR7429, and anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact police immediately.
