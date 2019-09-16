Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under Armour employees celebrated their fourth annual “Week of Will” initiative, partnering with Baltimore City Public Schools and Heart for America to transform parts of the Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy.
Last week, 700+ employees, along with the Baltimore community, renovated the exterior entrance, main office, library and maker space, gym, cafeteria, classrooms and hallways, staff lounge and food pantry for students, teachers and the surrounding areas.
The Week of Will centers around UA employees around the U.S. giving back to their communities by helping local nonprofits and centers for community life.
The week went from September 9-13.
