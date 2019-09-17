  • WJZ 13On Air

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A train struck a vehicle in Baltimore County Tuesday, injuring one person.

The incident happened in the 7500 block of Lake Drive around 7 a.m. Officials said the car was hit while trying to cross the train tracks.

Officials said the victim had life threatening injuries and was extricated just before 7:30 a.m.

The train did not derail off the tracks.

Baltimore County Police said CSX Police will be handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

