ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A train struck a vehicle in Baltimore County Tuesday, injuring one person.
The incident happened in the 7500 block of Lake Drive around 7 a.m. Officials said the car was hit while trying to cross the train tracks.
Officials said the victim had life threatening injuries and was extricated just before 7:30 a.m.
The train did not derail off the tracks.
#bcofd UPDATE Train vs Vehicle//updated location Rossville & Gilmore// patient extricated// command advises no train derailment// use caution in the area as crews continue to operate. DT 0709 ^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 17, 2019
Baltimore County Police said CSX Police will be handling the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.