BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WalletHub’s 2019 list of the 180 most fun American cities includes a few local communities.
The company ranked Baltimore number 68 on its list, which ranks cities based on their variety of entertainment and recreation and nightlife options, as well as how much those things cost.
Washington, D.C. came in at number 15, while Columbia took spot 121.
At the top of the list was Las Vegas, followed by Orlando, New York City, Miami and Chicago.
