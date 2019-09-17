Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The body of a woman found wrapped in blankets and plastic in west Baltimore this weekend is missing Baltimore County woman Charla Melvin, police confirm.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed to police that the body found on Hollins Street in Baltimore on Saturday morning is Melvin, positively identified through dental records.
The Baltimore County Police homicide unit is continuing to investigate into Melvin’s death.
Melvin was reported missing September 9.
Police suspected that Melvin was the victim of foul play after her cousin, Thomas Davis, Jr.’s body was found on September 10, in Baltimore City.
Baltimore Police determined that Davis committed suicide.
