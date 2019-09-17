BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Maryland state employee was indicted Tuesday for possession of child pornography, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced.
70-year-old Stephen Wayne Cormack, who worked for the Maryland Department of General Services, was found using his work computer and a personal computer to view images of child pornography.
Charges include 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
The investigation began in February 2019 when someone contacted Maryland State Police saying they had seen Cormack viewing child pornography on his work-issed computer.
MSP learned that Cormack had also searched the internet for images of child pornography on numerous occasions.
The Office of the Attorney General obtained an indictment from the Baltimore City Grand Jury in May for charges relating to the child porn on Cormack’s work computer and then obtained a warrant to search other electronic devices in his home.
During the search, more devices were found, and were found to contain more images of child porn.
In June, the Office of the Attorney General obtained a superseding indictment from the Baltimore City Grand Jury for the original charges as well as additional charges from the subsequent investigation, including several counts of child pornography possession, as well as unauthorized access to computers and related materials.
In September, the Office of the Attorney General got an indictment from the Baltimore County Grand Jury for several more instances of possessing child pornography.
