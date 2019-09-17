Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s still time to vote to name one of D.C.’s finest!
Metro Police Department Horse Mounted Unit has a new member, a 2000 lbs, eight-year-old Clydesdale Gelding.
But this horse needs a name!
If you want to help, you can cast your vote on a Google Doc created by the Metropolitan Police Department
The choices are Atlas, Thor, Titan, Hercules and Willy.
The horse came to the department with the name Willy, but now they want to rename him before he joins their ranks.
Which will you choose?
