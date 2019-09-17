Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A man was fatally hit by an SUV while trying to cross the road in Prince George’s County early Tuesday morning.
We are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision at Annapolis Road and Atwell Avenue. pic.twitter.com/q6rF1hgaIV
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 17, 2019
Prince George’s County Police said a man was trying to cross at Atwell Avenue on Annapolis Road when he was hit by an SUV around 5:50 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene during this time.
Officers closed off the road between Atwell Avenue and Green Creek Terrace, but an hour later Annapolis Road is now reopened in both directions.
