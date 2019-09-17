Comments
JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 22-year-old man.
Mark Daniel Pickett was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Rush Road in Jarrettsville.
#missing Have you seen Mark Pickett? We are attempting to locate him. His family is concerned for his well-being. pic.twitter.com/cKYam8MTOZ
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 17, 2019
He is five-foot-nine and weighs around 145 pounds. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said his family is concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.