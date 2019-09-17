Comments
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault in College Park off-campus of the University of Maryland.
On September 16 at around 8:30 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of College Avenue and Columbia Avenue when she said a suspect approached her from behind and knocked her to the ground.
She then said he sexually assaulted her and ran from the area.
There is no suspect description at this time, and police said this is the only reported crime of this nature in the area.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.
