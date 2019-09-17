Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in Capitol Heights.
Officers were called to assist a man who was shot in the 4100 block of Byers Street at around 8:50 p.m.
Detectives identify victim in last night's fatal shooting in Capitol Heights as 26-year-old Tyler Wilson of Fredericksburg, Virginia. https://t.co/ukwPY1KLPx
Police found 26-year-old Tyler Alexander Wilson of Fredericksburg, Virginia in a roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
Wilson was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Officials said a $25,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
If anyone has information on this investigation, please call:
Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit – 301-772-4925.
Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)
