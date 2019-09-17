Filed Under:4100 block of Byers Street, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Maryland News, Prince George's County Police Department, Prince George's County Shootings, Talkers, Tyler Alexander Wilson


PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in Capitol Heights.

Officers were called to assist a man who was shot in the 4100 block of Byers Street at around 8:50 p.m.

Police found 26-year-old Tyler Alexander Wilson of Fredericksburg, Virginia in a roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wilson was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials said a $25,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

If anyone has information on this investigation, please call:

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit – 301-772-4925.

Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

