BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dry-weather sanitary sewer overflow released 1.14 million gallons of sewer water into the Gwynns Falls on September 13.
Baltimore Public Works said grease, wipes and other debris contributed to the overflow near the 1200 block of N. Franklintown Road.
They remind citizens that fats, oils and grease shouldn’t be washed or flushed down the drain, as they can lead to “fatbergs” and plumbing obstructions.
They advise the public to avoid direct contact with receiving waters impacted by this or any other overflow.
Waterways throughout Baltimore City are considered impaired and may not meet standards for full-body contact recreation, including swimming, regardless of the impact of a specific sewer overflow.
