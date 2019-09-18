UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A man suspected of armed robbery was arrested in Capitol Heights Tuesday, the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials said Devon Johnston and an unknown male suspect were in the 600 block of Sheridan Street in Hyattsville on September 7 when they approached and threatened the victim with a handgun for his valuables, according to an arrest warrant.
The two reportedly left the scene after taking the victim’s wallet, cell phone and money.
Officials said the investigation led police to a resident in the 5300 block of Cumberland Street where they found Johnston in the rear bathroom.
Johnston was taken into custody and charged with robbery, handgun on person, and theft in addition to armed robbery.
