HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A man considered a suspect in a carjacking and kidnapping in Harford County was arrested Wednesday in Virginia, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Devon Allen Odell Scott, 36, was also wanted for rape, police said.
Suspect Wanted In Harford County For Armed Carjacking And Kidnapping
Devon Scott was taken into custody in Virginia earlier today. The details of his arrest are still evolving and we will have more information to release Thursday. However, we wanted to let our community know this danger to public safety is off the streets! pic.twitter.com/y7YDFg2K2t
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 18, 2019
Few details about the alleged incident or incidents are available; the sheriff’s office said it plans to release more information on Thursday.
