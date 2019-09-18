Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Carjacking, Devon Allen Odell Scott, Devon Scott, Harford County, Kidnapping, Local TV, Rape, Talkers


HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A man considered a suspect in a carjacking and kidnapping in Harford County was arrested Wednesday in Virginia, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Devon Allen Odell Scott, 36, was also wanted for rape, police said.

Few details about the alleged incident or incidents are available; the sheriff’s office said it plans to release more information on Thursday.

