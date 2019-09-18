Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School will be closed Thursday, according to Baltimore City Public Schools.
The school system tweeted late Wednesday night that the school would be closed due to mechanical issues.
ALERT: Due to mechanical issues, Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School will be closed on Thursday, September 19.
— Baltimore Schools (@BaltCitySchools) September 19, 2019
“Due to mechanical issues, Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School will be closed on Thursday, September 19,” the tweet said.
There is no further information at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.