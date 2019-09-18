  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School will be closed Thursday, according to Baltimore City Public Schools.

The school system tweeted late Wednesday night that the school would be closed due to mechanical issues.

“Due to mechanical issues, Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School will be closed on Thursday, September 19,” the tweet said.

There is no further information at this time.

