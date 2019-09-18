MARYLAND (WJZ) — It’s National Cheeseburger Day, and burger restaurants in Maryland are here with cheap deals to satisfy your craving.
Here is a list of restaurants offering National Cheeseburger Day deals:
Applebee’s:
Celebrate with the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, a handcrafted all-beef patty topped with your choice of cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and endless fries for $6.99.
The offer is valid September 18 only.
Checkers:
The 2 FOR Deal offers customers two sandwiches, a small order of fries, and a cold drink.
Customers have a choice between 10 different burgers and sandwiches for $3 to $5.
Prices and options may vary by location.
Dairy Queen:
DQ offers a mix and match deal that lets customers choose two items for $4 for National Cheeseburger Day.
Few snacks can double dutch like NEW DQ 2 for $4 Super Snacks. Mix and match your favorite snacks, like pretzel sticks and a Coke, for just $4! #HappyTastesGood #NationalCheeseburgerDay pic.twitter.com/60ccToHX4R
— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 18, 2019
Participation may vary by location.
Mount Washington Tavern:
Celebrate with half priced burgers all day and night at the tavern.
Burgers may also be ordered at the bar.
TODAY 1/2 Price Burgers! – https://t.co/UVAF68BZQ5
— Mt Washington Tavern (@MtWashingtonTav) September 18, 2019
The Tavern is located in the heart of Mt. Washington Village at 5700 Newbury Street in Baltimore.
Red Robin:
Top off National Cheeseburger Day with a Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for just $5 with a purchase of any regular-sized drink.
The offer is only valid on September 18.
Sonic:
Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with the Carhop Classic.
Wendy’s:
Buy a Dave’s Single or Dave’s Double and get another one for free!
Customers may also get the new Biggie Bag deal for just $5
(1/2) Celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay tomorrow with big square patties and fresh ingredients! Buy 1 Dave’s Single or Dave’s Double and get the same burger for FREE! Just show this photo at the cashier to claim yours. See you at Wendy’s! pic.twitter.com/jgSFF72LJU
— Wendy's (@wendysph) September 17, 2019
Participants must show this post to receive the deal.
The offer is valid on September 18 only.
