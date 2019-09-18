Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, National Cheeseburger Day, Talkers


MARYLAND (WJZ) —  It’s National Cheeseburger Day, and burger restaurants in Maryland are here with cheap deals to satisfy your craving.

Here is a list of restaurants offering National Cheeseburger Day deals:

Applebee’s:

Celebrate with the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, a handcrafted all-beef patty topped with your choice of cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and endless fries for $6.99.

Applebee’s Cheeseburger Special (Photo Credit: Applebee’s)

The offer is valid September 18 only.

Checkers:

The 2 FOR Deal offers customers two sandwiches, a small order of fries, and a cold drink.

Customers have a choice between 10 different burgers and sandwiches for $3 to $5.

The 2 FOR Deal (Photo Credit: Checkers)

Prices and options may vary by location.

Dairy Queen:

DQ offers a mix and match deal that lets customers choose two items for $4 for National Cheeseburger Day.

Participation may vary by location.

Mount Washington Tavern:

Celebrate with half priced burgers all day and night at the tavern.

Burgers may also be ordered at the bar.

The Tavern is located in the heart of Mt. Washington Village at 5700 Newbury Street in Baltimore.

Red Robin:

Top off National Cheeseburger Day with a Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for just $5 with a purchase of any regular-sized drink.

National Cheeseburger Day Special (Photo Credit: Red Robin)

The offer is only valid on September 18.

Sonic:

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with the Carhop Classic.

Carhop Classic Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger
(Photo Credit: Sonic)

The Carhop Classic features a Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger or 6-inch Philly Cheesesteak with medium Tots for just $2.99, only valid at participating locations.

Wendy’s

Buy a Dave’s Single or Dave’s Double and get another one for free!

Customers may also get the new Biggie Bag deal for just $5

Participants must show this post to receive the deal.

The offer is valid on September 18 only.

