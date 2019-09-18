



— It’s National Cheeseburger Day, and burger restaurants in Maryland are here with cheap deals to satisfy your craving.

Here is a list of restaurants offering National Cheeseburger Day deals:

Celebrate with the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, a handcrafted all-beef patty topped with your choice of cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and endless fries for $6.99.

The offer is valid September 18 only.

The 2 FOR Deal offers customers two sandwiches, a small order of fries, and a cold drink.

Customers have a choice between 10 different burgers and sandwiches for $3 to $5.

Prices and options may vary by location.

DQ offers a mix and match deal that lets customers choose two items for $4 for National Cheeseburger Day.

Few snacks can double dutch like NEW DQ 2 for $4 Super Snacks. Mix and match your favorite snacks, like pretzel sticks and a Coke, for just $4! #HappyTastesGood #NationalCheeseburgerDay pic.twitter.com/60ccToHX4R — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 18, 2019

Participation may vary by location.

Celebrate with half priced burgers all day and night at the tavern.

Burgers may also be ordered at the bar.

TODAY 1/2 Price Burgers! – https://t.co/UVAF68BZQ5 — Mt Washington Tavern (@MtWashingtonTav) September 18, 2019

The Tavern is located in the heart of Mt. Washington Village at 5700 Newbury Street in Baltimore.

Top off National Cheeseburger Day with a Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for just $5 with a purchase of any regular-sized drink.

The offer is only valid on September 18.

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with the Carhop Classic.

The Carhop Classic features a Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger or 6-inch Philly Cheesesteak with medium Tots for just $2.99, only valid at participating locations.