PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — A man is dead after a shooting in Pasadena, police say.
At around 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Orr Court for a call of “threats”. The homeowner who called in said a man who had been threatening him was on the way to his house.
He said he believed the man was on his electric scooter coming from a couple of miles away.
When the officer arrived six minutes later, the homeowner came running out saying “Help me, help me I shot him.”
The officer began giving medical aid and summoned the fire department and when they got there they pronounced the man dead.
Anne Arundel County Police say this is an active investigation.
The homeowner is being interviewed by detectives now.
Police say they do not know the history between the two people, or what transpired this morning to cause the man to drive over on his scooter.
Police also do not know if the deceased man was armed.
You must log in to post a comment.