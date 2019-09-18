Comments
BELTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a vehicle was stolen in Beltsville.
These two suspects are linked to a theft from auto in Beltsville. Do you know them? If so, please call @PGCrimeSolvers #wantedwednesday https://t.co/LDgyHdZF6L pic.twitter.com/tlGljwE7nt
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 18, 2019
Officials said that two suspects stole items from inside of a vehicle on Powder Mill Road on August 24.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to please call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-937-0910.
