BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Maryland mayors are reportedly throwing their support to a fellow mayor in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.
Sources including the NY Post and USA TODAY say mayors from College Park, Salisbury and New Carrollton have endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as their candidate of choice.
College Park Mayor Patrick Wojhan has been active on Twitter in his support for “Mayor Pete”, retweeting and quote-tweeting words of support for the South Bend, Indiana mayor.
Excited that @PeteButtigieg has announced his plan to help American workers! #Pete2020 https://t.co/uXvx08DALL
— Patrick Wojahn (@plwojahn) July 26, 2019
All three of the mayors were just a few out of the 50 mayors that signed the USA TODAY op-ed, citing their support for Buttigieg.
“As we face unprecedented challenges, America needs leadership in Washington that gets things done. That’s why we need a great mayor in the White House.” They wrote.
The mayors who signed span from California to New York and even many signatures from Indiana- Mayor Pete’s home state.
You must log in to post a comment.